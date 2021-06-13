Commission helps music projects in New Mexico’s rural counties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The pandemic has taken its toll on many industries, including the arts and music. But the state has a plan to fix that.

“Sarah is right, you need to buzz faster,” said New Mexico Music Commissioner Neil Swapp during a music class. “However, you don’t know the trick to buzzing faster.” Some Silver City students are taking part in a brass master class. This class is just one example of the New Mexico Music Commission’s Rural County Outreach Program.

The commission set up this program because the music industry took a hit from the pandemic with musicians across the state, losing work and venues closing down. So with this project, commissioners like Swapp find music-related projects in rural communities to help.

“Not every project is going to be the same it’s going to be very different,” said Thomas Goodrich with the Music Commission. Their projects can range from teaching music classes to hosting fundraisers which help local music organizations and more.

“Commissioner Tom Frouge who was with Globalquerque worked with the state historian and set up a New Mexico history video project that is being shown in Taos Public Schools,” said Goodrich. They said each project will be different because each county is different. “We really wanted to be broad based and that someone in the community has said we could really use this help.”

With this program, they hope it will strike the right chord and revive the music industry across the state. This program will be free. The Music Commissioners are donating their time and expertise to help out these communities. If you are in a rural community and know of a music project that needs help, you can contact the Music Commission.