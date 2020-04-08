Comcast announces K-12 educational programs, resources

Wednesday Comcast announced it has nearly 2,000 hours of educational programming and free resources for children K-12 available to their customers.

This is part of the company’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. Comcast says that Xfinity customers with X1 or Flex can access the content by grades. Customers can say “Education” or in Spanish, “Educación,” into the Xfinity Voice Remote to access the content. The collection is offered in a joint effort with Common Sense Media.

“Today Xfinity is making thousands of hours of educational programming and resources available to our customers through Xfinity on Demand as we know how challenging it is for families right now who are suddenly homeschooling young children – many with both parents working, as well,” said Rebecca Heap in a press release on the company’s website, SVP of Video & Entertainment at Comcast. “The programming selected in partnership with Common Sense Media is available in one comprehensive destination organized by grade level to make it as easy as possible for parents to find what is most relevant to their family.”

