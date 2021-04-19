Color-blind glasses to be donated to Rio Rancho Public Schools

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Four color blind students in Rio Rancho will be getting help seeing colors more vividly. The school district is giving away four pairs of EnChroma glasses as part of a drawing, to two high school and two middle school students.

Parents will need to fill out a questionnaire for their students and submissions are due Friday. There is no cost to enter. The district says students must take the Enchroma test before filling out the questionnaire to enter. Results from the test will be needed to fill out the RRPS questionnaire.

To enter the RRPS drawing, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeuo9CEa1-SlgbKucefMf1JsUKac6MSbD_sf0wfWcI3EDowhA/viewform. The drawing will be held on Friday, April 30.

