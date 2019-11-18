CNM students partner with Marble Brewery to create new beer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- You can now sip on a new beer crafted by local students.

CNM’s Brewing and Beverage Management program partnered with Marble Brewery to create an oatmeal brew. The 10-barrel batch is a toasted oatmeal stout aptly called Oatalé and is now available at all three Marble locations until it runs out.

Marble says the college approached the brewery about this unique collaboration so students could experience a large-scale facility.

“They presented a recipe that they actually made in the previous year, 2018, for the stout,” said Marble brewer Bengachim Archambault.

This is the second time a student-led brew has appeared at local taps. Back in June, CNM students made an aged sour that was featured at Sidetrack Brewing.