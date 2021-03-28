CNM shows off its drone-training program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College is showing the public how it’s training students to get careers in the drone industry. Last week, students launched a drone that photographed the Sandia foothills to make a highly-detailed 3D map.

The school says students in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems program gain skills that can help them get jobs in industries that use drones as a less-expensive way to gather timely and important data.

This includes work in construction, public infrastructure, and law enforcement. “We are documenting photographically this structure – the Juan Tabo Cabin here in Albuquerque,” said Richard Watson PHD in a video provided by CNM.

CNM offers a 27-credit program that offers FAA test prep to secure a commercial license; plus, plenty of hands-on experience. There’s also a faster, 10-credit certificate program available.