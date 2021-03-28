CNM shows off its drone-training program

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College is showing the public how it’s training students to get careers in the drone industry. Last week, students launched a drone that photographed the Sandia foothills to make a highly-detailed 3D map.

The school says students in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems program gain skills that can help them get jobs in industries that use drones as a less-expensive way to gather timely and important data.

This includes work in construction, public infrastructure, and law enforcement. “We are documenting photographically this structure – the Juan Tabo Cabin here in Albuquerque,” said Richard Watson PHD in a video provided by CNM.

CNM offers a 27-credit program that offers FAA test prep to secure a commercial license; plus, plenty of hands-on experience. There’s also a faster, 10-credit certificate program available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES