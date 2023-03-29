ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College is celebrating the completion of its Brewing, Distilling, and Wine-Making Facility. The college has been working to support the booming brewing industry in New Mexico by offering many related courses and even entire programs on the subject.

The new facility has replaced the old CNM bookstore on CNM’s Main Campus. It contains all of the equipment for the college’s beverage production classes and will house all of its training programs.

CNM hosted an open house celebration for the facility’s opening on Wednesday, Mar. 29. “We’re beyond excited to launch the facility and give our students access to cutting-edge commercial equipment that will be foundational for their training,” says Victoria Martínez, the Associate Dean for Culinary, Beverage, and Hospitality in the School of Business & Information Technology.

In January, CNM launched its distilling program to support the growing spirits industry in New Mexico. Coming this fall, CNM will launch its wine-making program to match New Mexico’s growing wine industry.