CNM offers virtual workshops for parents with kids learning online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents struggling to help their kids with online learning will now be able to get extra support from CNM. The college is hosting online workshops funded by the state Public Education Department.

The “Parents as Virtual Partners” workshops are designed to help parents understand emotional challenges their kids are facing and help support at-home learning. The upcoming workshop next week will focus on ways parents an support each other while their kids learn online.

The workshop series is available in both English and Spanish. Visit CNM’s website to view the series.

