CNM now offering degree in A.I.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central Community College of New Mexico is launching a new program for its students – artificial intelligence. Beginning in fall 2021, students can receive a certificate in A.I.

The college plans to offer a full associate degree next year. In the program, students will learn about data collection, A.I. model training and coding, as well as A.I.’s impact on society. CNM’s program – the only one in the state – is made possible through a partnership with Intel.