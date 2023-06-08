ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has announced its new internship program for community members who are interested in working in public safety. The internship program is in partnership with the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) and Central New Mexico Community College (CNM).

The program will help participants get the skills and experience required to work in jobs such as police service aids, police officers, firefighters, community safety responders, and more. The six-week program is free for qualifying candidates, with tuition and fees covered by the city, and it pays $17 per work hour.

“We’re excited to build on our strong partnerships with the City of Albuquerque and APD through this new internship that’s designed to bolster our public safety workforce while fostering a safer and more connected community that advances quality of life for all. We’re excited about this partnership and developing new ones that make a difference in our community and connect individuals with quality careers in high-demand fields.” CNM President Tracy Hartzler

The program begins in August and includes 18 hours of training at CNM and eight hours of work experience with APD weekly. The CNM training will count for two courses of college credit, one of which introduces participants to criminal justice with patrol procedures, and the other covers CPR, first aid, fire safety, and more.

“Helping potential recruits develop the skills they need to be successful is a priority for us, and we’re happy to be partnering with CNM on this innovative program that will have lasting positive effects on our community,” says Chief Harold Medina. “Interns will exit the internship better prepared for public safety careers by gaining valuable knowledge in criminal justice, first aid, and other important topics.”

Participants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent by July 24, 2023. To learn more about the program, or to apply, click here.