ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Central New Mexico Community College is hosting a statewide competition Friday on its main campus. It will include almost 800 college and high school students who are a part of the 2023 New Mexico SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Competition.

According to CNM press release, the competition will showcase the state’s best career and technical education students and offers 54 different competitions ranging from welding and construction to baking and photography. Participants have already won their schoolwide competitions and are traveling from all parts of New Mexico.

Students who win a gold medal at this competition qualify for the SkillsUSA National Championships in Atlanta in June. More information is available on the CNM website.