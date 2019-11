ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Criminal justice students at CNM will be getting a unique life lesson on Thursday.

Judge Yvette Gonzales will be sentencing a real defendant that has pleaded guilty to DWI. The defendant will then tell students how drinking and driving impacted his life before being transported to MDC.

This will count as credit towards his mandatory community service. The students will even talk with Judge Gonzales and the attorneys after the hearing.