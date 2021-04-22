CNM brewing class gets machine to assist in process

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A new machine at CNM is helping students brew their own beer more efficiently. The university’s Brewing & Beverage Management program just got a Hops Pellitzer which is a machine that compresses the hops needed for some beers.

The instructor of the program says this makes the brewing process easier. According to a news release from CNM, pelletizing hops allows students to get hands-on experience with a critical step in the brewing process.

Students in the class are using hops from the La Capilla Hops Farm in La Cienega. CNM reports La Capilla was selected for the collaboration since they produce a high-quality and well-regulated product.

While some beers are brewed using whole flower hops, the instructor of the CNM program explains there are benefits to turning hops into pellets as it allows them to be more compact and take up less space, and can be stored for three to five years without any loss of flavor compared to flower hops’ ability to only be stored for 12 months. Additionally, modern brewing equipment is set up to use pellets instead of hops, and it requires fewer pellets to achieve the same taste.

They’re collaborating with Second Street Brewery in Santa Fe to release a limited-edition American Pale Ale. Second Street Brewery will have the beer on tap by April 23 and it will be sold until it runs out.