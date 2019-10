ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) has announced its presidential finalists.

There are six in total, two of which are from CNM. The four others come from community colleges in California, Virginia, Arizona and Colorado.

Open forums run October 21-30. The public is encouraged to attend.

The president will be announced on November 12. To learn more about the candidates, click here.