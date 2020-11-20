Clovis schools moving to full-time remote learning after Thanksgiving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the rise of COVID-19 cases, the Albuquerque Public School Board voted Wednesday night to extend remote learning into the second semester. Students will remain online at least until Jan. 19, 2021.

The APS administration presented the Board of Education with plans to return to some in-person learning starting with the youngest students. Plans depend on multiple factors including adherence to gating criteria, safety and transportation concerns, access to PPE, facility readiness, and guidance from the New Mexico Public Education Department on next steps for middle and high school students.