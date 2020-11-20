Clovis schools moving to full-time remote learning after Thanksgiving

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Municipal Schools will fully return to remote learning after the holiday break. The district says its decision to withdraw from hybrid learning comes in the midst of increased COVID-19 cases in Curry County and the stricter public health order. The district has seen more than 80 cases among staff and students. It will re-evaluate hybrid options in January.

