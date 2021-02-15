Clovis schools delay hybrid learning for grades 6th through 12th

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Some kids in Clovis will have to wait a few extra days to start in-person learning. Grade six through 12 were set to being hybrid in-person learning this Wednesday but some 300 district employees are set to receive their second COVID-19 vaccine that day. So the group, Cohort B, will instead start Friday, February 19.

According to a news release, there is no change for middle and secondary, Cohort A, students who will return to hybrid learning on Tuesday, February 16, or for students in Pre-K through 5th grades.

