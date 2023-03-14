NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court will resume its civics education program for students in April. Through this program, students in Espanola can watch attorneys debate legal arguments in a criminal case appeal.

The court will hold its oral arguments on Apr. 3 at 1 p.m. at Northern New Mexico College at the Nick Salazar Center for the Arts. This is the third year for the “Court’s Rule of Law Program”. Students can attend the event in person or virtually.

“Watching a court proceeding helps students understand the role and purpose of the judiciary and the rule of law — the principle that no person or institution is above the law and they are treated equally and fairly under those laws,” said Justice David K. Thomson.