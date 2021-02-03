City of Santa Fe offers free tutoring for online schooling

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe Recreation Department is offering assistance on how to use online school technology and platforms for students, parents, and guardians. The tutoring is meant to increase knowledge and experience in digital settings. According to a news release, tutors will give tips and best practices for how to get the most out of their digital learning tools and platforms. Sessions are online, available in both English and Spanish, and by appointment.

“Our world changed overnight with the COVID pandemic. Teachers and administrators are doing amazing work doing the best they can to give our children the best education possible under these new, challenging circumstances. We want to do our part in helping our community to effectively use these online tools,” said Recreation Director John Muñoz in the same news release. “I am very proud of the innovation and the outreach that Melissa Bustos, Michael Olguin, James Garduño, Janice Krish, and the rest of my team came up with to launch this initiative. I am excited we will do this important work in Spanish with more languages supported in the near future.”

For more information, visit chavezcenter.com or call 505-955-4065 or 505-405-4066.