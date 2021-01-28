City of Albuquerque releases videos in 5 languages to help students connect to WiFi

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is releasing videos to help students connect to free Wi-Fi hotspots. The videos are in English, Spanish, Arabic, Mandarin, and Vietnamese. You can find mobile Wi-Fi units at Albuquerque Public Schools and outside city facilities. There are also outdoor internet connections in some neighborhoods and public parks.

“It’s been almost a year since our children have been in public classrooms, and every day can be a challenge for families because of the immense digital divide. No matter what language you speak or neighborhood you live in, we’re using Wi-Fi hotspots to give you the bandwidth to download assignments, watch videos, communicate with teachers and other students, and turn in your work,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a news release.

“Children of color and children of immigrants and refugees more often than not lack essentials like Wi-Fi in the home. Our goal is to ensure access to services like the City’s Wi-Fi hotspots,” said Michelle Melendez in the same news release, Director of the Office of Equity and Inclusion. “These videos are going to help students who most need access Wi-Fi be successful.”

To view the instruction videos, visit cabq.gov/office-of-equity-inclusion/immigrant-refugee-affairs/wifi-instructional-videos or the city’s youtube page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES