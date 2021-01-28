City of Albuquerque releases videos in 5 languages to help students connect to WiFi

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is releasing videos to help students connect to free Wi-Fi hotspots. The videos are in English, Spanish, Arabic, Mandarin, and Vietnamese. You can find mobile Wi-Fi units at Albuquerque Public Schools and outside city facilities. There are also outdoor internet connections in some neighborhoods and public parks.

“It’s been almost a year since our children have been in public classrooms, and every day can be a challenge for families because of the immense digital divide. No matter what language you speak or neighborhood you live in, we’re using Wi-Fi hotspots to give you the bandwidth to download assignments, watch videos, communicate with teachers and other students, and turn in your work,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a news release.

“Children of color and children of immigrants and refugees more often than not lack essentials like Wi-Fi in the home. Our goal is to ensure access to services like the City’s Wi-Fi hotspots,” said Michelle Melendez in the same news release, Director of the Office of Equity and Inclusion. “These videos are going to help students who most need access Wi-Fi be successful.”

To view the instruction videos, visit cabq.gov/office-of-equity-inclusion/immigrant-refugee-affairs/wifi-instructional-videos or the city’s youtube page.