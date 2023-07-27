ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just in time for the new school year, the City of Albuquerque is inviting families to a backpack giveaway. This Sunday on Civic Plaza, the city is hosting the sixth-annual “Cruzin’ Into the School Year.”

That’s where students can pick up backpacks filled with school supplies, as well as get free haircuts, clothing vouchers, and sports physicals. Families do need to register for the event ahead of time. More information is on the City of Albuquerque website.