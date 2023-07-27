ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just in time for the new school year, the City of Albuquerque is inviting families to a backpack giveaway. This Sunday on Civic Plaza, the city is hosting the sixth-annual “Cruzin’ Into the School Year.”
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Over 100,000 New Mexicans no longer have suspended driver’s licenses
- Crime: Former corrections officer facing civil lawsuit for alleged sexual abuse
- Local News: Following abuse allegations, New Mexico is reworking the state’s Developmental Disabilities program
- Albuquerque: Actors picket outside Netflix studio complex in Albuquerque
That’s where students can pick up backpacks filled with school supplies, as well as get free haircuts, clothing vouchers, and sports physicals. Families do need to register for the event ahead of time. More information is on the City of Albuquerque website.