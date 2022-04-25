NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – An educator in the Navajo Nation is the latest to be awarded the Milken Award. Melissa Martin is the principal at Chinle Junior High School.

She was given her $25,000 award for helping her district to become the highest performing reservation district in the state as first a teacher, an academic coach, and now a first-year principal.

Martin is among more than 60 educators across the United States to receive the ward during the 2021-2022 season.

The Milken Educator Awards were presented by the Milken Family Foundation in 1987. In June, the honorees will attend an all-expenses-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles.