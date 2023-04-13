CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A new online survey is being offered to Chaves County residents to weigh in on the direction of a new computer literacy project. Creating Connected Communities to Provide Opportunities (or C-3PO) is being coordinated by Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell.

Its goal is to increase broadband connectivity and computer skills in the communities of Roswell, Dexter, Lake Arthur, Hagerman, and Midway, New Mexico. Through the program, people will be able to take basic to advanced-level computer education classes and check out equipment like mobile hotspots and laptops. All classes, services, and materials will be free and offered in English and Spanish.

C-3PO is a two-year project funded through a $1.9 million grant from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program. Officials hope increased access to equipment will encourage the desire for further educational opportunities.

Those wanting more information can contact Project Director Helen Wakefield at 575-624-7396 or via email.