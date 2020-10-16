Charter school educator named New Mexico Teacher of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque educator is representing New Mexico as next year’s Teacher of the Year. Alisa Cooper de Uribe is a nine-year veteran of New Mexico International School.
The New Mexico Public Education Secretary announced the award Friday during a virtual ceremony which included students and staff from her high school.
Cooper de Uribe will act as a spokesperson for the state’s teaching profession and participate in the National Teacher of the Year competition.
Don’t Miss
- ‘Homelessness doesn’t stop for COVID’: Donations needed for Albuquerque vets
- UNM bringing ‘Community Outreach Day’ to pharmacies and online
- Dixon apples to bring ‘bonus truck’ to Albuquerque on Oct. 25
- Famous New Mexican has plans to revive historic railroad
- UNM starts new contact tracing initiative