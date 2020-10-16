Charter school educator named New Mexico Teacher of the Year

Alisa Cooper de Uribe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque educator is representing New Mexico as next year’s Teacher of the Year. Alisa Cooper de Uribe is a nine-year veteran of New Mexico International School.

The New Mexico Public Education Secretary announced the award Friday during a virtual ceremony which included students and staff from her high school.

Cooper de Uribe will act as a spokesperson for the state’s teaching profession and participate in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

