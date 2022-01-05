Celebrate PAPA’s 20th anniversary with event featuring music, film, dance, and art

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Academy for Performing Arts Foundation is inviting the community to celebrate the school’s 20th annivesary, reconnect with classmates and instructors, and meet new people during PAPA’s 20th Anniversary Platinum Gala Event.

This one-night only event is open to the public and will be hosted by alumni Haly Etlantus and Sara Rosenthal. This variety show will include theatre, music, film, dance, and art all by alumni performers.

The 20th Anniversary Platinum Gala Event will take place at 7 p.m. on January 14, 2022 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Tickets are available now online at nhccnm.org or by calling 505-724-4771.

The Public Academy for Performing Arts (PAPA) is a non-profit, public charter school for students in grades 6-12 that are interested in the performing arts. The lottery is currently open for students interested in attending the school.