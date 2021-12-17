Carlsbad schools seeing spike in COVID cases in staff, students

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – COVID-19 numbers continue to be high across the state. Some school districts are seeing some big outbreaks. Carlsbad schools have seen a large spike and now they’re working on a plan to keep kids in the classroom after the winter break.

It’s a common problem for New Mexico schools when it comes to COVID. In the Carlsbad school district, the numbers continue to grow. Since Thanksgiving break, the district saw 47 positive tests that following week. Last week, there were 35 positive tests. “We see a jump since the outbreak of this every time there’s a holiday we see a jump about two weeks after. So we’ve reached a point that we recognize that that’s going to happen,” said Dr. Gerry Washburn, superintendent of Carlsbad Municipal Schools.

The district says despite the numbers, it’s thanks to the new Test-to-Stay program from the state that their schools are staying open. “The Test-to-Stay which we initiated on November 30, has really been a game-changer for use it has kept kids in school and lowered those quarantine numbers,” Dr. Washburn said.

This week, Calrslbad saw 14 positive tests and Friday was the last day of classes before break so the district wants to get to work on making sure when staff and students return in 2022, they have set up their drive-thru testing and everything is clean.

Carlsbad isn’t the only district seeing the increase in numbers. In Artesia this week, they say two positive tests and Roswell saw 11. Several school districts across the state including Rio Rancho and Albuquerque schools will have testing sites open in case students think they might have been exposed.