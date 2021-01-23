Carlsbad NMSU branch campus could change to community college

Education

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad School Board is reviewing a proposal to convert the NMSU branch campus into an independent community college.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that the board voted unanimously last week for a resolution. A city task force recommended the conversion, saying the community wants more curriculum flexibility to help meet the needs of local employers.

Meanwhile, NMSU says Carlsbad is better served through a university campus. The conversion would have to be approved by the state legislature.

