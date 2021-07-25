Camp Fearless teaches kids first aid among other safety tips

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue has wrapped up its fifth week of Camp Fearless in partnership with the Albuquerque Police Department and the New Mexico National Guard. This week’s camp was hosted at Oñate Elementary and featured a rescue operation demo at Whitewash Trail – which was also a training exercise for the Office of Emergency Management.

It was a unique experience for campers. Participants also learned about the basics of first aid and injury prevention. The final camp will take place on Friday, July 30 at Sagebrush Church.