ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With school right around the corner, Albuquerque is making sure kids have the supplies they need for the year.

The city and its partners held its annual Cruzin’ into the School Year event Saturday at Civic Plaza.

A community center supervisor said organizers gathered over 3,000 backpacks to give to local students.

With Albuquerque Public Schools returning to the classroom on Thursday, kids were given a backpack with school supplies, haircuts, and even given free-clothing vouchers.

This is the 6th year the city has hosted the school preparation event.