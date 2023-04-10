ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tutition at the University of New Mexico may not be going up after all. The administration had suggested a 3% tuition increase to cover costs like campus improvements and health initiatives.

However, a budget approved by the regents on Monday did not include that increase. The regents did sign off on a 3% increase in student fees, along with an additional $22 fee per semester for student health and counseling. The regents will consider a final version of the budget on May 11.