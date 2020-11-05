Bosque School students pitch business plans to local entrepreneurs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local high school students are getting a taste of what it would be like in the “Shark Tank”. Micro-economics students at Bosque School have been creating business plans to pitch to local entrepreneurs.

Some pitches included the app Tutor Bazaar that’s similar to a dating app but instead for students to find tutors. Another app, called Easy Pill helps seniors take their medication. The AdaptAHat is a reversible waterproof hat with sunproof sides.

“The bulk of the work is really to create their own business and use those ideas to kind of go into this entrepreneur piece,” said Bosque School teacher Amy Moore. Due to COVID-19 students put together video pitches that were shown over Zoom.

Entrepreneurs then asked questions and gave their input.

