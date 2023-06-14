NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new law going into effect June 16 will raise the minimum pay for educational assistants in New Mexico. More than half of those workers can expect a raise this fall.

Around 72% of the educational assistants working in New Mexico will get a salary raise, according to the Legislative Executive Study Committee (LESC). That’s over 3,000 workers.

The new law raises the minimum pay for licensed educational assistants to $25,000 per year. Up to this point, many had been earning less than $20,000 LESC estimates.

The new pay goes into effect for this upcoming school year. And it rounds out earlier pay raises to teachers across New Mexico.

“When we did our educational moonshot, and we raised salaries for teachers all across New Mexico, and we raised the minimum wage to $15, we really thought we were pretty much taking care of everything, but we missed a big segment of our very important educational workforce. That’s our educational assistants,” Rep. Susan K. Herrera (D-Rio Arriba, Sandoval, Santa Fe & Taos) told other lawmakers earlier this year in a House Education Committee hearing. “This is a matter of equity.”