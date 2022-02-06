SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The bill to increase teacher pay has cleared its first hurdle on the Senate floor Saturday. Senate Bill 1 would increase minimum teacher pay to $50,000 with $10,000 increases for each teaching level they achieve.

Those in favor of the bill say pay increases will help to begin to lessen the large number of teaching positions that are open statewide. “This particular bill works to fix the crisis on both ends. It encourages people to come into the profession, it keeps people who are currently in the profession,” said Sen. William Soules (D- Doña Ana County).

The bill passed unanimously. It now heads to the House of Representatives.