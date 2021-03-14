Bill cutting lottery scholarship requirements heads to the House

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers are reviewing a bill that would get rid of excessive lottery scholarship requirements for students who are home-schooled. Under the current law, in order to receive the tuition scholarship, homeschool students must transfer to a public school or take the GED exam.

On Saturday, the state Senate passed Senate Bill 234, which would get rid of those requirements. People in support of the bill say this would give these students an incentive to stay in New Mexico. The bill now heads to the House for consideration.

Read the full bill below: