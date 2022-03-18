(STACKER) – Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.

Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced. Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in New Mexico using rankings from Niche. These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.

#7. University of New Mexico – Gallup (Gallup)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $6,731

#6. New Mexico State University – Dona Ana (Las Cruces)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $6,126

#5. Clovis Community College (Clovis)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $4,961

#4. Santa Fe Community College (Santa Fe)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $8,519

#3. San Juan College (Farmington)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $7,075

#2. New Mexico Junior College (Hobbs)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $5,940

#1. New Mexico Military Institute (Roswell)

– Niche grade: B+

– Net price: $7,164