Bernalillo school computers found dumped

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Illegal dumping is a constant problem but what one woman recently stumbled upon left her shocked. A pile of old computers belonging to a New Mexico school district. The trail near Trimble Boulevard and Arcadia Road just east of Tramway and I-40 isn’t used too much; That’s why Dr. Leslie Chavez was so surprised to see dozens of computers and even more shocked to see who they belonged to.

“Yeah, there it says property of Bernalillo Public Schools, there’s Windows 7 and there’s all these little apples on several of them like you could imagine them all in a classroom numbered by workstation, so it was disappointing,” said Dr. Chavez.

Dr. Chavez and her family were walking the trail near her home on Sunday morning. When they discovered dozens of the Bernalillo Public Schools computers stacked up. While we still don’t know exactly who dumped the computers, Dr. Chavez is concerned if it was the school district.

“I think it’s really terrible that they did this,” said Dr. Chavez. “In the scheme of everything that we’ve been through this last year. It’s just really inappropriate and it really bothers me that it was so deliberately that they were all sort of stacked here and what was their expectation. They’re just going to sit there forever?”

Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department cleaned up the pile of computers around 4 p.m. Tuesday. KRQE News 13 did reach out to Bernalillo Public Schools. KRQE tried calling and emailing the district but never heard back.