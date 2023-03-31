BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A fifth-grade teacher from Bernalillo Elementary School was given a state-wide teaching award today. Amanda Herman won this year’s Golden Apple Foundation award.

Herman was chosen out of 200 teachers who were nominated around New Mexico. Herman has taught fifth grade for four years. Her two Golden Apple nominations came from students she taught as middle schoolers.

“I’m really honored. It’s so special that they thought I was deserving of the award. And that anyone nominated me, let alone two nominations apparently,” said Herman.