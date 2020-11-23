Bernalillo County offering free online genealogy course

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

City issues shutdown notice for contractors in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County due to blowing dust Sept. 8, 2020.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is helping New Mexicans trace their family tree. The county’s Office of Senior and Social Services will be hosting free online beginner genealogy classes for the next two months.

The four-part series kicks off on Monday at 10:30 a.m. with the subsequent classes on November 30, and December 7 and 14. The classes will help students learn to trace their ancestors, organize their family trees, and help find public records. People interested can register for the class online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss