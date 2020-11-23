Bernalillo County offering free online genealogy course

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is helping New Mexicans trace their family tree. The county’s Office of Senior and Social Services will be hosting free online beginner genealogy classes for the next two months.

The four-part series kicks off on Monday at 10:30 a.m. with the subsequent classes on November 30, and December 7 and 14. The classes will help students learn to trace their ancestors, organize their family trees, and help find public records. People interested can register for the class online.