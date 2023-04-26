BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is offering its “Grow the Growers” workshop series. The program provides farm training and business development education for emerging farmers in New Mexico with the goal of strengthening the local food sector.

The program is based at the Gutierrez-Hubbell Open Space in the South Valley, running from March through November. The 2023 season is currently in session and applications for the 2024 Growing Season will open in October.

Grow the Growers Program

Internship Phase One year of practical in-field/on-farm experience Educational workshops Paid stipends for full-time interns

Business Incubation Phase Continued access to affordable land and water on County Open Space Continuing education opportunities

Independent Business Phase Assistance in connecting with partners and agencies to help identify potential, long-term access to land and water



To apply for the 2024 program, email growthegrowers@bernco.gov with the subject “Grow The Growers Application.” The deadline to apply is Nov. 25, 2023.

The county’s program is in partnership with Agri-Cultura Network, NMSU Bernalillo County Cooperative Extension, and Cuidad Soil and Water Conservation District. To learn more about the program, click here.