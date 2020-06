BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen is looking for the public’s input on how to safely reopen their schools for the 2020-2021 school year. Belen Consolidated Schools created a re-entry survey for parents and consists of questions based on how kids will cycle in and out of schools and on remote learning.

The survey closes on Wednesday, July 1 at 8 p.m. Parents can take the survey online.