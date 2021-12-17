Belen Police investigate incident at middle school winter ball

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Administration from Belen Middle School are speaking out regarding an incident that took place at their winter ball on Thursday night. According to a post from BMS Principal Tanyia Montoya on the school’s website, students reported an individual dressed in black tried to enter the building.

The individual reportedly was dressed in black and may have had a gun. BMS administration state they informed the Belen Police Department about the reports and authorities performed an investigation which included going through hours of surveillance footage.

BMS states that authorities determined that the individual was a student who was suspended from the school and was not allowed to attend the dance. The footage reportedly shows the individual trying to have students open the door to let him in.

Additionally, there was another claim that there was a gun hidden in the girls’ restroom. School officials say that restroom was thoroughly searched and no weapon was found.