Belen, Los Lunas schools receive grant from Facebook for STEM labs

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen and Los Lunas schools are each receiving a $100,000 grant from Facebook to create a STEM learning lab. The centers will give students access to training with robotics, computers, and various science tools of the trade.

Teachers will be able to check out virtual reality headsets and robotics kits that can help them create virtual or in-class lessons. Supplies purchased for the STEM lending libraries will be accessible to all K-12 teachers.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss