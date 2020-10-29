Belen, Los Lunas schools receive grant from Facebook for STEM labs

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen and Los Lunas schools are each receiving a $100,000 grant from Facebook to create a STEM learning lab. The centers will give students access to training with robotics, computers, and various science tools of the trade.

Teachers will be able to check out virtual reality headsets and robotics kits that can help them create virtual or in-class lessons. Supplies purchased for the STEM lending libraries will be accessible to all K-12 teachers.

