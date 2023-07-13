BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The start of school is only a few weeks away, and parents in one district now have a little less to worry about. Dennis Chavez Elementary in Belen announced that Belen Consolidated Schools has purchased most of the items on the school supply lists for all students.

Only a few items remain on the list for each grade, but the purchase should leave more money in the pockets of parents in the district. The school said all students will still need running shoes, a water bottle, and a backpack.