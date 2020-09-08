Belen Consolidated Schools begins hybrid learning

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Some New Mexico students are back in the classroom on Tuesday. Belen Consolidated Schools started hybrid learning for elementary students.

One group will be in the classroom on Mondays and Tuesdays, with the other group on Thursdays and Fridays. The rest of the time students will learn from home.

Everyone’s temperature is checked before they enter any buildings or school buses. Masks and social distancing are required and there is a lot of sanitizing.

“It’s nice to see, the kids are doing such a fabulous job, watching them come in, watching them all wearing their masks was just incredible,” said Belen Consolidated Schools Superintendent Diane Vallejos. There’s also plexiglass at students’ desks and cafeteria tables are all facing one direction with kids spaced out.

