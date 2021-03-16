Be Greater Than Average spotlights summer courses, small business grant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As we move into the spring season, Be Greater Than Average wants you to know about the fun STEM events they have coming up. Be Greater Than Average CEO Dr. Shelly Gruenig and Outreach Coordinator Melissa Solecki discuss what events are coming up.

Be Greater Than Average offers STEM learning opportunities and teaches students about the technology of building robots, 3D printers, drones, and other emerging technologies. You can now sign up for the various online and in-person summer courses that are available.

Courses range from STEAM robotics, Drone Build and Fly, Engineering Robotics, STEAM Rocketry, and more. You can even host your own online private party that would allow you to have a STEM-based adventure for friends that include a party box for each participant.

Be Greater Than Average has entered the Fed Ex Small Business grant contest and you can support them by voting every day from now until March 24. If the organization won, the $50,000 grant would allow them to invest in marketing the brand nationally to deliver their online classes, camps, and parties. You can vote for them online.

For more information on STEM learning opportunities, visit begreaterthanaverage.org or visit Be Greater Than Average’s Facebook page.