BCSO launches Operation Educational Encouragement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Virtual learning is causing a new challenge for Bernalillo County Deputies. Deputies say there’s been an influx of calls about children not attending online classes. So BCSO is launching Operation Educational Encouragement. Deputies are going door to door to educate parents of children who have not been attending classes, and to give them the resources and support they need to get through the school year.

“This isn’t supposed to be a punitive effort, this is supposed to be a proactive effort to encourage parents to get kids online and or back in that virtual environment,” said Sergeant Amy Dudewicz of BCSO. Officials say kids are not being in the classroom can also be a sign of abuse or neglect. During these home checks, deputies will be addressing those issues as well.

