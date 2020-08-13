Back-to-School: Districts across New Mexico begin online

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday was the first day back to school for many districts across the state and it was all online. While the students said they are excited to begin the year; it does not come without its challenges.

Class is in session for students statewide. “My granddaughter just started first grade,” Helen Archibeque said. “My grandson is starting fourth grade this year.”

With school online only right now, it is a challenge for single, working grandparents like Archibeque. “They have been with me for two years, and I needed help,” Archibeque said.

Archibeque who said she runs the Old Town substation for the Albuquerque Police Department is dropping her grandchildren off at the Boys and Girls Club in Rio Rancho as she heads to work each day. “Stress,” Archibeque said. “It is stressful. It is hard.”

Her grandchildren are two of about 20 kids doing their schooling at the club. “This week, we are just getting to know the computers and getting online,” her grandson, Jacob, said.

Students are meeting their teachers via video chat. Sixth-grade language arts teacher Brianna Kowalski at Truman Middle in Albuquerque said this week is just introductions. “We have been making phone calls today to families kind of explaining what is going on,” Kowalski said. “We are really starting school on Monday with the class schedule. We are asking parents what their concerns are.”

Kowalski said parents’ concerns include technical glitches and kids staying motivated and engaged. “My grandson knows school is back, but since they are not going to actual school, he thinks it is summer vacation,” Archibeque said.

Archibeque said she is thankful for the staff at the club helping keep her grandchildren on track throughout their online learning. She added that if she wouldn’t have been able to find childcare, she would have had to stay home and get unemployment to watch her grandchildren.

Boys and Girls Clubs statewide are helping out members with online learning until everyone can return to school.

Latest News