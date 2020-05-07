Audit of Española Public Schools shows noncompliance in finances

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – An audit of the Espanola Public Schools district shows how a series of mistakes cost millions.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the audit reveals that the mistakes took place after a financial takeover of the district by the state’s Public Education Department in 2016. The district’s audit for the fiscal year 2019 found 17 instances of noncompliance in their finances ranging from uncashed checks to school accounts not matching PED cash reports.

Auditors wrote that the PED failed to ensure that a qualified business manager was present at the district and failed to monitor them while they controlled the district’s finances.