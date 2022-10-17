ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s current Attorney General, a top administrator from a Georgia college and a deputy secretary with the state’s Higher Ed Department are among three candidates now vying for a top job education job in Española. Seeking a college president, Northern New Mexico College has named Hector Balderas, Dr. Bruno Hicks and Dr. Patricia Trujillo as finalists in the ongoing search.

The three finalists are expected to take part in public community forums over the next week-and-a-half. A smaller school with more than 1,000 students in two and four year programs as well as certificate programs, Northern New Mexico College (NNMC) has been searching for its next president since roughly January 2022. NNMC’s last president, Rick Bailey, around the start of the year for a new job at Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon.

The recent announcement gives the first indication of what Balderas may do after leaving office at the end of the year as New Mexico’s outgoing Attorney General. Balderas has served two four-year terms as Attorney General. He is not running for any other elected office in November 2022. Previously, he was New Mexico’s state auditor.

The second of three finalists includes Dr. Bruno G. Hicks, the current provost and vice president of academic affairs at Dalton State College in Dalton, Georgia. Dalton State is a four-year institution with a reported 4,535 students in Fall 2021.

The third and final candidate for NNMC’s top position is Dr. Patricia Marina Trujillo, the current deputy secretary for the New Mexico Higher Education Department. Trujillo has served in that position since November 2020 and also currently works an associate professor for Northern New Mexico College.

The college is holding multiple forums for each candidate, both in-person and online. For more information on the forums and the candidates, visit the college’s presidential search website.