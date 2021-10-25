Atrisco Heritage Academy High School unveils energy storage project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools unveiled a $3 million solar project at Atrisco Heritage High School on Monday, Oct. 25. It’s a battery system made up of more than 2,200 solar panels.

The system will be used to provide backup power to the school in case of an outage. It will also be used to lower peak demand costs.

“With the main goal of reducing peak demand charges from our utility bill. Those demand charges occur during the week and during the day when PNM’s demand is the highest, and if our usage goes above the amount, we pay for the privilege,” said APS Staff Project Manager Tony Sparks.

The system is expected to save the district more than $3 million in energy costs over 25 years.