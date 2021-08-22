Athletes, coaches teach kids basketball drills at free clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids took to the court in Albuquerque on Saturday for a free summer basketball clinic. The Sweat Box Basketball partnered with the Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque for the event.

About 250 kids, between the ages of six and 16, learned basic drills from coaches and former athletes. One organizer said the day was about giving back to the community.

“Sometimes just having this opportunity could change one kid’s life. There’s no secret to this magic, just come out and we’ll give you everything we got just so you can have a chance at a better future,” said Sage Badweather from The Sweat Box.

Organizers hope to hold more events like this in the future.