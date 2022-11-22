ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is looking for feedback on proposed changes to next year’s calendar, including one that would move fall break to earlier in the week. For years, fall break fell on the Thursday and Friday of Balloon Fiesta, giving kids a chance to go to the Special Shapes Rodeo.

The new proposal would change the days off to Monday, October 9, and Tuesday, October 10, which would coincide with Indigenous People’s Day. Some parents News 13 spoke with hope the original days off stay, while others say either way is fine by them.

“I think Thursday-Friday should stay the way it is and start their weekend off like that,” says parent Michelle.

“I don’t think it makes much of a difference to me,” says another parent, Sarah. “I think having the time off in any way is helpful so that we can experience Balloon Fiesta and have a little family break in the fall.”

Parents can submit their thoughts on APS’s website until December 1.